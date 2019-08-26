The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) Reaches $23.25 After 7.00% Up Move; Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Industries International has $15 highest and $11 lowest target. $13’s average target is 424.19% above currents $2.48 stock price. Superior Industries International had 4 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Friday, March 8. Barrington maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. See Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) latest ratings:

08/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

24/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $11 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barrington Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

The stock of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.62% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 1.16M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS & WILLIAMS: FERC POLICY EFFECT ON PROSPECTIVE BASIS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $4.85B-$5.15B; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s reviews Williams’ ratings for upgrade; affirms Williams Partners at Baa3, stable outlook; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECTThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $28.18 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 26 by Barchart.com. We have $24.88 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:WMB worth $1.97B more.

The stock increased 2.90% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.48. About 15,181 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 9,047 shares. Northern Trust reported 308,969 shares. Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 33,125 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Paloma Prns Co has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Geode Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 293,918 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Corp holds 20,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,513 shares or 0% of the stock. 83,599 are owned by Gsa Cap Prns Llp. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc) invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 13,100 shares. Comerica Bancorporation accumulated 0% or 22,725 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 13,720 shares stake.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UBS goes negative on Chinese auto – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) CEO Majdi Abulaban on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,610 activity. Shares for $87,400 were bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J. The insider RICHSTONE ELLEN B bought 18,000 shares worth $51,210.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $62.28 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure firm primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.18 billion. The firm operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other divisions. It has a 528.41 P/E ratio. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold The Williams Companies, Inc. shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.1% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.78 million shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 0.05% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 15,365 shares. Agf holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3.50 million shares. Rampart Investment Co Limited Liability Co owns 10,920 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 7.84M are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Campbell Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.42% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). M&R Mngmt Inc owns 1,705 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Advisory Inc has 1.96% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Goldman Sachs has invested 0.16% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 0.01% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 3,492 shares. M&T Comml Bank stated it has 100,005 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. First Trust accumulated 17,093 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 40,000 shares. Tctc Liability reported 906,705 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund has invested 0.15% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should The Williams Companies, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WMB) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Williams Companies Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.