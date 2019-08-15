The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and its rivals on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Williams Companies Inc. has 90.9% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 56.40% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand The Williams Companies Inc. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Williams Companies Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.80% -0.20% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting The Williams Companies Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for The Williams Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.18 2.12 2.31

With average price target of $30.2, The Williams Companies Inc. has a potential upside of 31.65%. The rivals have a potential upside of 20.46%. With higher possible upside potential for The Williams Companies Inc.’s peers, research analysts think The Williams Companies Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Williams Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. -8.4% -12.19% -11.94% -8.81% -16.67% 11.75% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Williams Companies Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s rivals have 1.10 and 1.02 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Williams Companies Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.56 shows that The Williams Companies Inc. is 56.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

The Williams Companies Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors The Williams Companies Inc.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.