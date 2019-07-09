The Williams Companies Inc. (WMB) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing The Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of The Williams Companies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.94% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand The Williams Companies Inc. has 0.1% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 9.62% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has The Williams Companies Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Williams Companies Inc. 0.00% -0.80% -0.20% Industry Average 12.50% 31.76% 11.17%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares The Williams Companies Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio The Williams Companies Inc. N/A 27 0.00 Industry Average 406.16M 3.25B 25.59

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for The Williams Companies Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Williams Companies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 1.96 1.88 2.28

With consensus target price of $31.67, The Williams Companies Inc. has a potential upside of 11.36%. The rivals have a potential upside of 9.38%. With higher possible upside potential for The Williams Companies Inc.’s competitors, equities research analysts think The Williams Companies Inc. is less favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of The Williams Companies Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Williams Companies Inc. 2.29% -2.87% 2.52% 9.4% 1.69% 25.67% Industry Average 4.42% 4.74% 6.87% 11.43% 13.94% 21.23%

For the past year The Williams Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Williams Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.12 and has 1.06 Quick Ratio. The Williams Companies Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than The Williams Companies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

The Williams Companies Inc. is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.7. Competitively, The Williams Companies Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.30 which is 29.91% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The Williams Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

The Williams Companies, Inc. operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Williams Partners, Williams NGL (natural gas liquids) & Petchem Services, and Other segments. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the offshore Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area. The company also owns and operates a natural gas pipeline system extending from the San Juan basin in northwestern New Mexico and southwestern Colorado through Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington to a point on the Canadian border near Sumas, Washington; gulfstream natural gas pipeline system extending from the Mobile Bay area in Alabama to markets in Florida; and constitution pipeline that would connect its gathering system in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania to the Iroquois Gas Transmission and Tennessee Gas Pipeline systems in New York. In addition, it provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing, and compression; NGL production, fractionation, storage, marketing, and transportation; deepwater production handling and crude oil transportation; and olefin production services, as well as transports and stores natural gas to local natural gas distribution companies, municipal utilities, direct industrial users, electric power generators, and natural gas marketers and producers. Further, the company offers construction management services. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and operated approximately 13,600 miles of pipelines. The Williams Companies, Inc. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.