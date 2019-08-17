The Western Union Company (WU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN), both competing one another are Credit Services companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 19 1.64 N/A 1.87 11.22 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 6 10.15 N/A 0.48 13.22

In table 1 we can see The Western Union Company and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Western Union Company. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. The Western Union Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Western Union Company and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.85 beta means The Western Union Company’s volatility is 15.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s 74.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.26 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for The Western Union Company and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The Western Union Company’s downside potential currently stands at -19.39% and an $17 consensus target price. Competitively Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a consensus target price of $7.5, with potential upside of 22.95%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. is looking more favorable than The Western Union Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Western Union Company and Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.2%. The Western Union Company’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 27.9% of Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09% Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. 0% -2.64% 6.08% 1.13% -8.32% 11.74%

For the past year The Western Union Company was more bullish than Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. beats The Western Union Company.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.