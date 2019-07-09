The Western Union Company (WU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)

This is a contrast between The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Credit Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 19 1.61 N/A 1.87 10.38 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 4 0.53 N/A 0.55 6.53

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Western Union Company and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Western Union Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. The Western Union Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0.00% 6.9% 0.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.94 shows that The Western Union Company is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has beta of 1.5 which is 50.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Western Union Company and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Western Union Company 0 1 0 2.00 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Western Union Company’s downside potential is -17.68% at a $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The Western Union Company and Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 59.8%. About 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.7% of Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 1.25% 1.41% 8.3% 3.29% -1.57% 13.95% Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. -10.2% -0.97% -9.75% -4.42% 3.33% 18.44%

For the past year The Western Union Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Consumer Portfolio Services Inc.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. It services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.