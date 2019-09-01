The Western Union Company (WU)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE:XRF). The two are both Credit Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 20 1.70 N/A 1.87 11.22 China Rapid Finance Limited 1 0.48 N/A -0.85 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Western Union Company and China Rapid Finance Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 has The Western Union Company and China Rapid Finance Limited’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% China Rapid Finance Limited 0.00% -244.5% -73.3%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Western Union Company and China Rapid Finance Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 10%. Insiders held 0.6% of The Western Union Company shares. Competitively, China Rapid Finance Limited has 42.18% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09% China Rapid Finance Limited 12.39% -6.52% -48.99% -65.04% -77.13% -57.84%

For the past year The Western Union Company had bullish trend while China Rapid Finance Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats China Rapid Finance Limited on 7 of the 7 factors.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.