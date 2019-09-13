The Western Union Company (WU) Reaches $23.49 52-Week High; Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Shorts Down By 3.73%

Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) had a decrease of 3.73% in short interest. OGEN’s SI was 1.82M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.73% from 1.89 million shares previously. With 1.22M avg volume, 2 days are for Oragenics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s short sellers to cover OGEN’s short positions. The SI to Oragenics Inc’s float is 7.09%. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.0072 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5433. About 490,532 shares traded. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) has declined 24.98% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.98% the S&P500.

The stock of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) hit a new 52-week high and has $24.66 target or 5.00% above today’s $23.49 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $9.96 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $24.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $497.85 million more. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.49. About 522,297 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR: Outlook Reflects Expectation Western Union Will Be Able to Manage Through Any Further Compliance Matters While Maintaining It Preeminent Market Position; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 14/03/2018 – DoJ IA Northern: Settlement Between Department of Justice and Western Union will Provide $586 Million to Victims of Fraud; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 17/04/2018 – S&P REVISES WESTERN UNION CO. (THE) OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. The company has market cap of $23.12 million. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 earnings per share, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.22 million for 12.49 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

