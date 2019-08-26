The Western Union Company (WU) Forms $21.48 Double Top; Quantitative Investment Management Cut Williams (WSM) Holding By $817,600

The Western Union Company (WU) formed double top with $23.20 target or 8.00% above today’s $21.48 share price. The Western Union Company (WU) has $9.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 298,105 shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q EPS 46c; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.36B; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 13/03/2018 Bitcoin start-ups in Asia take aim at remittances market; 24/04/2018 – New Mexico AG: REFUND ALERT: AG Balderas Urges New Mexicans to File Scam Claims with Western Union for Share of $586 Million; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 26/04/2018 – WESTERN UNION EXPANDS DIGITAL SERVICE TO PANAMA, JAMAICA

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased Williams (WSM) stake by 50.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as Williams (WSM)’s stock rose 20.47%. The Quantitative Investment Management Llc holds 14,100 shares with $793,000 value, down from 28,700 last quarter. Williams now has $5.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $67.17. About 184,940 shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 08/03/2018 – Williams Sonoma Celebrates International Women’s Day; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Comparable Brand Rev Growth 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q EPS 54c; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.12 – $4.22; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 26/04/2018 – TRISHA YEARWOOD’S BEST-SELLING `SUMMER IN A CUP’ BY WILLIAMS SONOMA WILL BE THE OFFICIAL COCKTAIL OF STAGECOACH FESTIVAL; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Williams-Sonoma 1Q Rev $1.2B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold The Western Union Company shares while 148 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 430.12 million shares or 0.27% more from 428.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Doremus Inv Mngmt invested 0.36% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Jensen Mngmt Inc has 40,550 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.15% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 27,489 shares. 7,812 are owned by Ameritas Investment Ptnrs. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd accumulated 17,763 shares. Duncker Streett invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Navellier Associates stated it has 73,353 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 852,703 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Cornerstone Advsr owns 344 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.01% or 78,047 shares. First National Tru has 0.28% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 151,825 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Earnest Prtn Limited Co invested in 0% or 220 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Special feeling in retail – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Itâ€™s Just a Matter of Time Before Canopy Growthâ€™s Woes Hit Constellation – Investorplace.com” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Next Canopy Growth CEO Could Bring Stability to CGC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Williams-Sonoma has $6500 highest and $42 lowest target. $54’s average target is -19.61% below currents $67.17 stock price. Williams-Sonoma had 14 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, August 19. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $49 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. Bank of America maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Thursday, March 21 with “Sell” rating. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by UBS. JP Morgan maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $54 target in Monday, March 18 report.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) stake by 210,500 shares to 221,200 valued at $11.48 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) stake by 83,041 shares and now owns 114,241 shares. Asml Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) was raised too.

Analysts await Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, up 7.79% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.77 per share. WSM’s profit will be $65.24M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by Williams-Sonoma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hartford Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 300 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 650 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 70,388 shares. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 2.60 million shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,817 shares. 330,468 were accumulated by Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Strategic Financial Services Inc holds 53,705 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 93,417 shares. Hsbc Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 24,320 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goelzer Invest Management holds 115,740 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. 14,235 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Synovus Finance has 8,406 shares.