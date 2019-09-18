The Western Union Company (WU) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Contrasting side by side

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) and CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) have been rivals in the Credit Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Western Union Company 20 1.77 N/A 1.87 11.22 CNFinance Holdings Limited 6 0.00 N/A 1.65 3.39

Table 1 highlights The Western Union Company and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CNFinance Holdings Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Western Union Company. The company that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. The Western Union Company has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CNFinance Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us The Western Union Company and CNFinance Holdings Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Western Union Company 0.00% -209.3% 8.9% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0.00% 29% 4.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of The Western Union Company shares and 34.8% of CNFinance Holdings Limited shares. About 0.6% of The Western Union Company’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 55.72% of CNFinance Holdings Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Western Union Company 0.57% 5.11% 8.7% 14.69% 4.43% 23.09% CNFinance Holdings Limited 0% 0.9% -7.44% -15.41% 0% 1.64%

For the past year The Western Union Company’s stock price has bigger growth than CNFinance Holdings Limited.

Summary

The Western Union Company beats on 9 of the 9 factors CNFinance Holdings Limited.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business, and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices. The Consumer-to-Business segment facilitates bill payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, including utilities, auto finance companies, mortgage servicers, financial service providers, and government agencies. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals. The company serves primarily through a network of agents. The Western Union Company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.