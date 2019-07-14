The Western Union Company (WU) Analysts See $0.48 EPS; Brown Forman (BFB)’s Sentiment Is 1.5

Brown Forman Corp (BFB) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.60, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 211 institutional investors started new and increased equity positions, while 141 decreased and sold their holdings in Brown Forman Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 135.81 million shares, up from 128.35 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brown Forman Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 16 Reduced: 125 Increased: 151 New Position: 60.

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report $0.48 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 4.35% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. WU’s profit would be $206.75 million giving it 10.68 P/E if the $0.48 EPS is correct. After having $0.39 EPS previously, The Western Union Company’s analysts see 23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $20.5. About 2.95M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 1.57% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Western Union; 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 21/03/2018 – Western Union rival TransferWise says it will record its second year of profit; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91

Bbr Partners Llc holds 12.92% of its portfolio in Brown-Forman Corporation for 1.89 million shares. Pitcairn Co owns 1.60 million shares or 9.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Underhill Investment Management Llc has 7.16% invested in the company for 256,573 shares. The New York-based Tirschwell & Loewy Inc has invested 3.66% in the stock. Covington Investment Advisors Inc., a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 145,113 shares.

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $56.05. About 946,427 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (BFB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $402,809 activity. 21,950 shares were sold by Agrawal Rajesh K., worth $402,809 on Friday, February 1.

