The Wendy’s Company (WEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB)

We will be contrasting the differences between The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Restaurants industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.85 N/A 1.96 9.29 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 31 0.34 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates The Wendy’s Company and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0.00% -2.6% -1.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Wendy’s Company has a 0.71 beta, while its volatility is 29.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Wendy’s Company is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The Wendy’s Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Wendy’s Company and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The Wendy’s Company has an average target price of $20.06, and a -6.83% downside potential. On the other hand, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s potential downside is -6.95% and its average target price is $32. The data provided earlier shows that The Wendy’s Company appears more favorable than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares and 0% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares. 7.2% are The Wendy’s Company’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% are Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. -4.51% 8.51% 2.23% 1.54% -30.19% 23.58%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company’s stock price has smaller growth than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats on 8 of the 10 factors Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.