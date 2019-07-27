The Wendy’s Company (WEN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) compete against each other in the Restaurants sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 18 3.39 N/A 1.89 9.88 Performance Food Group Company 39 0.24 N/A 1.15 34.30

Demonstrates The Wendy’s Company and Performance Food Group Company earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Performance Food Group Company appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Wendy’s Company. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. The Wendy’s Company’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Performance Food Group Company 0.00% 14.2% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

The Wendy’s Company has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Performance Food Group Company is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.73 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Wendy’s Company is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Performance Food Group Company has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. The Wendy’s Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Performance Food Group Company.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Wendy’s Company and Performance Food Group Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 0 5 6 2.55 Performance Food Group Company 0 0 0 0.00

The Wendy’s Company’s consensus price target is $19.55, while its potential upside is 3.17%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 80.3% of The Wendy’s Company shares and 97.7% of Performance Food Group Company shares. Insiders held 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Performance Food Group Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -2.81% 0.48% 5.42% 7.12% 14.69% 19.54% Performance Food Group Company 1.58% -2.21% 0.51% 20.47% 13.61% 21.82%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company was less bullish than Performance Food Group Company.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats Performance Food Group Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products, including pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware comprising chinaware and silverware; cookware consisting of pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company provides value-added services related to foodservice distribution, such as providing customers with electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; and various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customersÂ’ businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, big box retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.