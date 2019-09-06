The Wendy's Company (WEN) Reaches $22.72 52-Week High; Cleararc Capital Raised Its Cme Group (CME) Stake

The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) hit a new 52-week high and has $23.86 target or 5.00% above today’s $22.72 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $5.24 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $23.86 price target is reached, the company will be worth $261.95 million more. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 123,362 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S ON TRACK TO REMODEL ABOUT 10% OF GLOBAL STORES THIS YR; 08/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Wendy’s supervisor charged with criminal sexual abuse; 08/03/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes 10 Employees for Giving Back to Their Local Communities; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – CONTINUES TO EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 2.0 TO 2.5 PERCENT FOR 2018; 15/03/2018 – Wendy’s Rewards Fans for Picking Fresh Beef All March Madness; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Wendy’s Unveils New Smart Family of Designs; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Wendy’s to Unveil Innovative Restaurant Design in Gluckstadt

Cleararc Capital Inc increased Cme Group Inc (CME) stake by 41.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc acquired 2,554 shares as Cme Group Inc (CME)'s stock rose 10.91%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 8,693 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 6,139 last quarter. Cme Group Inc now has $78.96B valuation. The stock increased 1.48% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $224.45. About 119,029 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering CME Group (NASDAQ:CME), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CME Group has $24000 highest and $150 lowest target. $199.40’s average target is -11.16% below currents $224.45 stock price. CME Group had 15 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. As per Wednesday, June 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, September 5 with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 9 by Deutsche Bank. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $19400 target in Wednesday, July 3 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, July 3 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Sell” rating and $150 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank.

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CME Group (CME) Records Second-Highest Monthly ADV in August – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CME Group Inc. (CME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: UMB Financial, CME Group and Anthem – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: NEM, BBY, CME – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Bancshares Of Hawaii stated it has 0.08% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.1% or 74,547 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks stated it has 0.45% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). 2,500 are owned by Guardian Limited Partnership. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.05% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt has 0.08% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 14,362 shares. 6,600 were reported by Omers Administration Corp. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 2,380 shares. The New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Company Ltd has invested 0% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.15M shares. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). First Midwest National Bank Trust Division invested 0.09% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Sumitomo Life Insur stated it has 0.39% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited reported 183,025 shares.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.24 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 11.45 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.04% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 34,636 shares stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 872,295 shares. Coatue Mgmt holds 18,143 shares or 0% of its portfolio. American Century Cos accumulated 10,668 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Bluemountain Management Limited Co accumulated 52,990 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 18,664 are held by Dupont Capital Mngmt. Pnc Grp Inc Inc stated it has 53,351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Pro Inc holds 0% or 425 shares. Oppenheimer And holds 0.01% or 26,341 shares. 10,201 are held by Sigma Planning. Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 9,050 shares. 223,389 are held by Hl Svcs Ltd Llc. Gamco Et Al holds 45,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WEN’s profit will be $36.89M for 35.50 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by The Wendy's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.06’s average target is -11.71% below currents $22.72 stock price. Wendy’s had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, June 28, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Mizuho downgraded the shares of WEN in report on Wednesday, March 20 to “Hold” rating.