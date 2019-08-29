The Wendy's Company (WEN) Reaches $21.76 High on Aug, 29; CVR Energy (CVI) Has 1.41 Sentiment

CVR Energy Inc (CVI) investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 93 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 66 reduced and sold equity positions in CVR Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 90.91 million shares, up from 90.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CVR Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 46 Increased: 46 New Position: 47.

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.95 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. It has a 9.69 P/E ratio. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products.

Icahn Carl C holds 12.17% of its portfolio in CVR Energy, Inc. for 71.20 million shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc owns 70,856 shares or 1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.45% invested in the company for 616,176 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 0.29% in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc, a New Mexico-based fund reported 4,921 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.06’s average target is -7.81% below currents $21.76 stock price. Wendy’s had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, June 28 report. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.02 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 11.11 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. The insider TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. sold $51.33 million.