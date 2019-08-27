The Wendy's Company (WEN) Reaches $21.60 High on Aug, 27; Rafferty Asset Management Trimmed Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Position

The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) reached all time high today, Aug, 27 and still has $22.25 target or 3.00% above today’s $21.60 share price. This indicates more upside for the $4.99 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $22.25 PT is reached, the company will be worth $149.55 million more. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 144,450 shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – Wendy’s 1Q EPS 8c; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $75 TO $80 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q REV. $380.6M, EST. $379.6M; 15/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS -Hedge funds took new stakes in Facebook during first quarter; 26/04/2018 – Wendy’s Continues to Lead Innovation through Partnership with WorldAPP, provider of Form.com; 07/03/2018 Wendy’s brings the beef, rips into McDonald’s over its fresh beef Quarter Pounders; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES LABOR INFLATION OF 3%-4% THIS YR; 16/03/2018 – WENDYS CO WEN.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $19

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) stake by 15.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 2,869 shares as Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)’s stock rose 8.46%. The Rafferty Asset Management Llc holds 16,144 shares with $2.15 million value, down from 19,013 last quarter. Verisk Analytics Inc now has $25.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $158.8. About 37,127 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Verisk’s Senior Unsecured Rating To Baa2; Outlook Stable; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK; 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q REV. $581M, EST. $565.0M; 09/04/2018 – AIR Worldwide Collaborates with RenaissanceRe to Develop Industry’s First Probabilistic Model for Extreme Liability Events; 20/04/2018 – DJ Verisk Analytics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSK)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44 are held by Synovus Financial Corporation. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Investment Techs has invested 0.16% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Mercer Advisers holds 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 500 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 15,885 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Ameriprise Fincl holds 494,217 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Grp holds 53,351 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap Management holds 0.05% or 230 shares. Wellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 391,889 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). 27,200 were accumulated by Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus. Piedmont Inv Advisors holds 18,275 shares. Nicholas Investment Prns L P owns 618,279 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.47% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Aspiriant Llc holds 0.09% or 64,196 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Wendy’s has $2200 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.06’s average target is -7.13% below currents $21.6 stock price. Wendy’s had 10 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $2100 target in Friday, June 28 report. Mizuho downgraded The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $18 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $2100 target in Thursday, May 9 report.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $51.33 million activity. Another trade for 3.00 million shares valued at $51.33 million was made by TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT – L.P. on Wednesday, March 6.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 11.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 520,916 shares. 22,804 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Australia-based Amp Investors Ltd has invested 0.05% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fjarde Ap owns 65,375 shares. Three Peaks Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.89% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 22,734 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund has invested 0.09% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Hengehold Mngmt Lc has 1,618 shares. Dupont Capital Management Corporation has 0.2% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 67,123 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 816,491 shares. First Personal Fincl Services accumulated 470 shares. Alps Advsr invested in 4,128 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, Menta Ltd has 0.1% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) stake by 3,448 shares to 24,538 valued at $10.49 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 34,363 shares and now owns 57,159 shares. Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) was raised too.