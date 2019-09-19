The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) Comparing side by side

Since The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BURG) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.53 N/A 1.96 9.29 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 1 0.15 N/A -1.70 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -80.2% -18.1%

Volatility & Risk

The Wendy’s Company’s volatility measures that it’s 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.71 beta. Competitively, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Wendy’s Company is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.1. The Wendy’s Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Chanticleer Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Wendy’s Company and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 5 5 2.45 Chanticleer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 1.49% for The Wendy’s Company with consensus target price of $20.41.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Wendy’s Company and Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 2.7%. The Wendy’s Company’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Chanticleer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% Chanticleer Holdings Inc. -3.64% -27.98% -49.31% -61.45% -72.47% -41.73%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company has 16.53% stronger performance while Chanticleer Holdings Inc. has -41.73% weaker performance.

Summary

The Wendy’s Company beats Chanticleer Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. owns, operates, and franchises fast casual and full service dining concepts in the United States and internationally. The company owns and operates 9 locations under the American Burger Company name in North Carolina, South Carolina, and New York; 10 company-owned locations in the United States and 12 franchisee-operated locations in the United States and the Middle East under The Burger Joint name; and 11 company-owned locations under the Little Big Burger name in the Portland, Oregon. It also owns and operates 7 company owned locations under the Just Fresh name in Charlotte, North Carolina; and 9 full service restaurants under the Hooters name in the United States, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Tulvine Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. in May 2005. Chanticleer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.