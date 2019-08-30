The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Comparing side by side

Both The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Brinker International Inc. (NYSE:EAT) compete on a level playing field in the Restaurants industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.86 N/A 1.96 9.29 Brinker International Inc. 41 0.44 N/A 3.78 10.56

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of The Wendy’s Company and Brinker International Inc. Brinker International Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than The Wendy’s Company. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. The Wendy’s Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Wendy’s Company and Brinker International Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Brinker International Inc. 0.00% -19% 11.8%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.71 beta means The Wendy’s Company’s volatility is 29.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Brinker International Inc. has a 0.26 beta which is 74.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of The Wendy’s Company is 2 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Brinker International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. The Wendy’s Company is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brinker International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Wendy’s Company and Brinker International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44 Brinker International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The Wendy’s Company’s downside potential is -8.82% at a $20.06 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Brinker International Inc. is $44, which is potential 15.79% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brinker International Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Brinker International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.2% of The Wendy’s Company shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Brinker International Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% Brinker International Inc. -1.36% 2.23% -5.12% -5.34% -16.91% -9.39%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company has 16.53% stronger performance while Brinker International Inc. has -9.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Brinker International Inc. beats The Wendy’s Company on 9 of the 12 factors.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.