The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Comparing side by side

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Wendy’s Company 19 3.89 N/A 1.96 9.29 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 19 0.39 N/A 1.14 14.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than The Wendy’s Company. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. The Wendy’s Company has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bloomin’ Brands Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Wendy’s Company 0.00% 75.4% 10.4% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0.00% 100.6% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

The Wendy’s Company is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.71. Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has a 0.22 beta and it is 78.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of The Wendy’s Company are 2.1 and 2. Competitively, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has 0.3 and 0.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. The Wendy’s Company’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bloomin’ Brands Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered The Wendy’s Company and Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Wendy’s Company 1 4 4 2.44 Bloomin’ Brands Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of The Wendy’s Company is $20.06, with potential downside of -9.48%. Competitively the average price target of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is $23, which is potential 22.73% upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than The Wendy’s Company, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The Wendy’s Company and Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 80.2% and 96.99%. 7.2% are The Wendy’s Company’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Bloomin’ Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Wendy’s Company -3.04% -5.01% -2.31% 4.9% 10.24% 16.53% Bloomin’ Brands Inc. -4.49% -7.09% -13.47% -10.46% -12.71% -4.81%

For the past year The Wendy’s Company has 16.53% stronger performance while Bloomin’ Brands Inc. has -4.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Bloomin’ Brands Inc. beats The Wendy’s Company.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals. As of January, 2017, its restaurant system included approximately 6,537 restaurants, of which 330 were company-owned and operated restaurants. The company was formerly known as Wendy's/Arby's Group, Inc. and changed its name to The WendyÂ’s Company in July 2011. The Wendy's Company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts: Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; CarrabbaÂ’s Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and FlemingÂ’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse. As of December 25, 2016, the company owned and operated 1,276 restaurants and franchised 240 restaurants. BloominÂ’ Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.