The Wendy's Company (WEN) Analysts See $0.17 EPS; Valiant Capital Management LP Has Decreased By $20.24 Million Its Facebook (FB) Holding

Analysts expect The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to report $0.17 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 21.43% from last quarter’s $0.14 EPS. WEN’s profit would be $39.22M giving it 27.63 P/E if the $0.17 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, The Wendy's Company’s analysts see 21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.79. About 1.29 million shares traded. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 14.69% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 11C; 14/03/2018 – Thousands of Florida Farmworkers and Supporters to March in “Time’s up Wendy’s March” to Demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program and Help End Sexual Violence in the Fields; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – NORTH AMERICA SAME-RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE 1.6% IN 1Q; 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.08; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers

Valiant Capital Management Lp decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 25.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valiant Capital Management Lp sold 121,900 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Valiant Capital Management Lp holds 365,023 shares with $60.85M value, down from 486,923 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $584.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $204.61. About 22.03M shares traded or 28.40% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG OFFERS CHIEF TECHNICAL OFFICER OR CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER TO APPEAR BEFORE UK PARLIAMENT – TELEGRAPH; 25/04/2018 – The Interpreter: Does Facebook Just Harbor Extremists? Or Does It Create Them?; 30/05/2018 – Facebook is facing heightened scrutiny after widespread reports of abuse on its platform, including foreign election meddling and difficult-to-detect hate speech; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 05/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Facebook, Tariffs, the Greenway; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of jobs A.I. can’t handle; 04/04/2018 – Just hours prior, Facebook said up to 87 million users might be affected; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS HAVE HIRED DIGITAL FORENSICS FIRM, STROZ FRIEDBERG, TO CONDUCT COMPREHENSIVE AUDIT OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 23/03/2018 – The outrage over Facebook data leak is sending regulators ‘a dangerous message,’ says @BradleyTusk

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of stock was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. 750 shares were sold by Stretch Colin, worth $124,035. 5,300 shares were sold by Cox Christopher K, worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Facebook (FB) to Pay $100 Million for Misleading Investors About Risks From Misuse of User Data, Says SEC – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Facebook (FB) Earnings After The Bell: Can The Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Facebook (FB) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie holds 1.08M shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Lc owns 7,067 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh reported 2.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 2,149 were accumulated by Milestone Gru Incorporated. Auxier Asset invested in 0.37% or 10,755 shares. Garde Inc accumulated 0.11% or 3,794 shares. Sands Ltd Com owns 5.97 million shares. Sterling Capital Lc, North Carolina-based fund reported 46,829 shares. Farallon Management Ltd Llc invested 2.45% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Central Comml Bank And Co owns 11,625 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. 50,025 are held by Sigma Planning. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Co holds 185,754 shares. Corsair Capital Management Lp invested in 6,410 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Old National Retail Bank In reported 78,740 shares. Private Wealth, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,178 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, March 7. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, January 31. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by JMP Securities on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $185 target in Monday, February 25 report. M Partners maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Among 11 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Wendy’s had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Friday, June 28. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) rating on Monday, February 25. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $18 target. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was downgraded by Mizuho to “Hold”. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Friday, February 22. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 76 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 166.29 million shares or 3.22% less from 171.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 26,341 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.47% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Menta Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 0.42% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Svcs invested in 53,351 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 2.73M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 5.21M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 297,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Us Savings Bank De has 0.01% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 240,555 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). The Florida-based Raymond James Fin Advsr has invested 0% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 13,300 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0% or 14,200 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has invested 6.67% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

More notable recent The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Wendy’s Company’s (NASDAQ:WEN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “WEN or CMG: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. Planned Parenthood groups announce departure of President Leana Wen, acting leader named – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse cautious on Wendy’s – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.34 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 9.59 P/E ratio. The company??s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kids?? meals.