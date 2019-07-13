The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Touches $144.88 High on Jul, 13; Fox (FOXA) Had 7 Bulls

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $150.68 target or 4.00% above today’s $144.88 share price. This indicates more upside for the $260.74B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $150.68 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.43B more. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 09/03/2018 – Variety: Cindy Davis, Research and Marketing Executive, Set to Leave Disney-ABC; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Accepts Result of Non-Binding Vote; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s says that Comcast’s firm offer for Sky will not impact ratings

Among 13 analysts covering Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Twenty-First Century Fox had 16 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 1 by Guggenheim. The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. Guggenheim initiated Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) rating on Monday, March 25. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $45 target. UBS maintained the shares of FOXA in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 25. See Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) latest ratings:

01/07/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $38.0000 Downgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $46.0000 Initiates Coverage On

10/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $49 New Target: $37 Reinstates

09/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

03/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $52 New Target: $41 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $45 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Initiate

25/03/2019 Broker: Loop Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $42 Initiates Coverage On

25/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight New Target: $46 Initiates Coverage On

22/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $40 Initiates Coverage On

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $260.74 billion. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.21 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, April 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schaper Benz Wise Inv Counsel Wi holds 148,361 shares. Sabal Comm holds 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 157,928 shares. Counselors accumulated 136,570 shares. Woodmont Invest Counsel Ltd Llc holds 8,886 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,971 shares. Natl Bank Of The West holds 31,760 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Checchi Cap Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 16,019 shares. Clark Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Foster Dykema Cabot & Ma stated it has 0.1% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pacific Glob Inv Mngmt reported 1.86% stake. Mathes owns 6,650 shares. Farallon Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 440,000 shares in its portfolio. Advsr Ltd Co owns 34,328 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru stated it has 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. WOODFORD BRENT had sold 4 shares worth $451 on Tuesday, January 15. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

More notable recent Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About Fox Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FOXA) 19% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fox Corporation’s New Listing Undervalues Its Brand Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Fox Corporation Names Claudia Teran Executive Vice President And Corporate General Counsel – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NASDAQ Composite Index closes up 38.49 points for the week, rising for the 4th straight day – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

The stock increased 1.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 2.49 million shares traded. Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Fox Rejected Higher Comcast Bid Due to Antitrust Concerns; 03/04/2018 – FOX Business Network Marks Six Consecutive Quarters as the Leader in Business News; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE; 19/03/2018 – FOX 61: EXCLUSIVE: Families of Sheehan HS football players involved in serious crash speak to FOX 61; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – CERTAIN PROVISIONS OF CO-OPERATION AGREEMENT WILL CEASE TO APPLY INCLUDING OBLIGATION ON 21CF TO PAY A BREAK FEE OF £200 MLN; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX 3Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS 49C