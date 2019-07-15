The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Stock Value Rose While Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $52.08 Million; Masco (MAS) Shareholder Majedie Asset Management LTD Boosted Stake

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ U.S. OPENING WEEKEND EST. $258.2M; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 636.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 236,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 273,379 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 37,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $38.75. About 3.10M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 875,000 shares to 1.58 million shares, valued at $16.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 985,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.35 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (NYSE:CBS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nbt Fincl Bank N A holds 65,971 shares. Van Strum Towne, a California-based fund reported 47,665 shares. East Coast Asset Limited Liability owns 6,040 shares. Edgar Lomax Com Va holds 3.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 396,723 shares. 33,632 are owned by Btc Cap Management Inc. Victory Cap Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 105,205 shares. Fil stated it has 1.74 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Family Firm has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dowling And Yahnke Ltd reported 107,233 shares. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or owns 3.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 64,931 shares. Estabrook invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Trading Llc holds 0.58% or 44,735 shares. Glenview Retail Bank Tru Dept, Illinois-based fund reported 14,987 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Com holds 121,331 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horizon Invests Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 5,965 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 466 shares. Columbia Asset Management holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 11,250 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 37,627 shares. Cibc Mkts invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.03% or 4.03 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0.01% or 47,126 shares. United Ser Automobile Association stated it has 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). The California-based Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Nuwave Management Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bessemer Gru reported 1,543 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus holds 3,327 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc holds 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 5,427 shares. Raymond James Svcs Advsr reported 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 3,135 shares to 17,294 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp (NYSE:DG) by 29,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,303 shares, and cut its stake in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO).