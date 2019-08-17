The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; Humana (HUM) Holder Shikiar Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Shikiar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shikiar Asset Management Inc bought 4,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 37,395 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, up from 33,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $5.94 during the last trading session, reaching $297. About 609,396 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Car; 30/04/2018 – MANHATTANLIFE ASSURANCE BUYS HUM WORKPLACE VOLUNTARY BENEFITS; 27/03/2018 – Humana Names Matt Berger as Regional President; 01/04/2018 – Hospitals Fear Competitive Threat From Potential Walmart-Humana Deal; 15/05/2018 – Humana Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE DENIED ALL BUT ONE OF BRIGADE CAPITAL’S CLAIMS UNDER MOTION FOR EXPEDITED PROCEEDINGS; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Apple, Disney and Tesla are making headlines this morning; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Any Offer For Sky If Disney Buys Fox; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana prices $1B debt offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Humana Inc.’s (NYSE:HUM) 0.9% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Humana Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Chris Davis Buys 3 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gardner Lewis Asset Limited Partnership reported 47,047 shares. Monetary Gru stated it has 4,300 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 132,749 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg reported 578,020 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt reported 203,300 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc stated it has 19,998 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 53 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 71,029 shares. Gulf Intll Retail Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) or 31,821 shares. Hartford Inv Management Co holds 0.15% or 19,301 shares in its portfolio. Tekla Cap Ltd Company owns 35,682 shares. Andra Ap reported 24,300 shares. Sun Life has invested 0.01% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bbr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 87,513 shares or 3.02% of its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “3 Reasons Disney’s Upcoming Film Schedule Is Good News For Investors – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Magic is Back at Disney – Investorplace.com” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Disney’s Recent Run Is a Lesson for Long-Term Investors – Motley Fool” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Future of Disney Stock Still Just Comes Down to Streaming – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $64.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Blackstone Group L.P. (Put) (NYSE:BX) by 150,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 2,077 shares. Renaissance Technologies Llc stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 19,426 were reported by Advisory Rech Inc. Independent Franchise Prtn Llp owns 139,025 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Inv Corp Il holds 0.87% or 67,035 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 43,596 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca owns 81,705 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Limited Liability has 2.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 478,494 shares. Diamond Hill Inc invested 1.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First Interstate Comml Bank stated it has 2.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). White Pine Lc reported 0.31% stake. Victory Capital reported 105,205 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability holds 23,988 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.