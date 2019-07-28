The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Share Price Rose While Westchester Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Stock Value Rose, Beck Mack & Oliver Cut by $878,048 Its Holding

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07 million, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 8.14 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – Takeover Panel; 03/05/2018 – Adventures by Disney Debuts All-New Japan Vacation, Robust Line-up of Worldwide Itineraries in 2019; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Studio Entertainment Rev $2.45B; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 19,088 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,861 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.28 million, down from 753,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Management for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 881,554 shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 21/03/2018 – GLP, Brookfield to Target Rooftop Solar Power in China (Correct); 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE LTD – DECIDED NOT TO PROVIDE DUE DILIGENCE ACCESS TO EITHER BGH – AUSTRALIANSUPER CONSORTIUM OR BROOKFIELD; 18/04/2018 – Brookfield Markets $5b Pro-Rata Deal for GGP Merger; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield Forms Venture-Capital Unit to Fund Real-Estate Tech; 06/04/2018 – Brookfield Funds’ Monthly Distribution Declaration; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 985,761 shares to 3.35 million shares, valued at $24.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. (Put) by 531,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.55 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $2.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teva Pharmac.Ind.Adr (NYSE:TEVA) by 678,967 shares to 4.17 million shares, valued at $65.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matador Res Co Com (NYSE:MTDR) by 58,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lab.Cp Of Amer Hldgs. (NYSE:LH).

