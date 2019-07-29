The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Reaches $146.37 After 4.00% Up Move; Ppg Industries (PPG) Sellers Decreased By 6.02% Their Shorts

Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) had a decrease of 6.02% in short interest. PPG’s SI was 6.24M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 6.02% from 6.64M shares previously. With 987,700 avg volume, 6 days are for Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG)’s short sellers to cover PPG’s short positions. The SI to Ppg Industries Inc’s float is 2.6%. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $118.35. About 92,723 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 8.71% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG: Received a Report Through Its Internal Reporting System Alleging Violations of Acctg Policies and Procedures; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – INVESTIGATION TO DATE HAS ALSO IDENTIFIED IMPROPER SHIFTING OF PRE-TAX EXPENSE BETWEEN QUARTERLY PERIODS IN 2017; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES HIGHER 2Q PRICE GAINS THAN 1.6% Y/Y REALIZED IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Approved Restructuring Plan on April 23 Including Actions to Reduce Global Cost Structure; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Found Evidence of Improper Acctg Entries Made by Certain Employees at Former Controller’s Direction; 23/03/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC PPG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/05/2018 – PPG: Investigation Has Also Identified Improper Shifting of Pre-Tax Expense Between Qtrly Periods in 2017; 18/04/2018 – PPG Industries Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – PPG Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.19% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $146.37. About 3.65M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.97 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 23.27 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $263.42 billion. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.38 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17B for 20.79 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.