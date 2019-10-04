The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Reaches $129.32 After 7.00% Up Move; Citizens & Northern Has Decreased By $919,557 Its Starbucks (SBUX) Holding

The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.91% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $129.32. About 1.18M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 14/03/2018 – $DIS announces strategic reorganization effective immediately; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – MODIFICATION OF EQUITY AWARDS FROM PROPOSED DISNEY & NEW FOX DEALS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED ADJ EPS BY $0.02/SHARE IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88BThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $232.95B company. It was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. We have $138.37 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:DIS worth $16.31B more.

Citizens & Northern Corp decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 32.47% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citizens & Northern Corp sold 11,079 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Citizens & Northern Corp holds 23,041 shares with $1.93M value, down from 34,120 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $102.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $85.32. About 737,715 shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s New estimates predict that it will stay that way; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam too; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks lovers can drink their iced cappuccino and have their foam, too; 26/04/2018 – CBS New York: EXCLUSIVE: NYPD Sgt. Suing Starbucks After Violent Encounter In Busy Midtown Location Speaks Out; 24/04/2018 – As Starbucks Embraces the Drive-Thru, a Few Speed Traps Ahead; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to Close All Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Education on May 29; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks officially changes its policy, saying anyone can use its spaces, including restrooms, regardless of whether a purchase is made; 07/03/2018 – Starbucks Opens Costa Rican Coffee Farm to Visitors; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson is looking forward to the company’s racial bias training on May 29th, calling it a “day of discovery.”; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks has $11000 highest and $7000 lowest target. $90.18’s average target is 5.70% above currents $85.32 stock price. Starbucks had 23 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 26 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8200 target in Monday, June 10 report. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, July 26 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Monday, July 29. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, July 26. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Wedbush on Friday, April 26. As per Thursday, July 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Counsel Incorporated holds 4,098 shares. Stack Management Incorporated has invested 3.64% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 1.43 million shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management stated it has 12,825 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Rh Dinel Counsel has 5.67% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 73,125 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,320 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited Liability Com holds 3,632 shares. Moreover, Calamos Wealth has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Tennessee-based Diversified Trust has invested 0.07% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Burt Wealth stated it has 1,064 shares. 506,249 were accumulated by Motley Fool Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Lsv Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,500 shares. 42,330 are owned by Sumitomo Life Insur. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 3.33 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold The Walt Disney Company shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,101 were reported by Monarch Cap Mngmt. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 982,086 shares. Quantum Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 3,650 shares. 102,920 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assocs. Bank Of America Corp De, North Carolina-based fund reported 25.57 million shares. Patten Group holds 1.12% or 19,602 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Discovery Cap Mngmt Ct has 3.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 262,500 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Lc holds 31,551 shares. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv, California-based fund reported 12,730 shares. Gfs Advsr holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,207 shares. South Carolina-based South State Corporation has invested 1.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Southeast Asset Advisors has 6,826 shares. Patten & Patten Tn accumulated 22,953 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth invested in 0.49% or 13,152 shares. Lenox Wealth Management holds 0.37% or 8,788 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17300 highest and $132 lowest target. $158’s average target is 22.18% above currents $129.32 stock price. Walt Disney had 22 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Monday, June 17. Imperial Capital has “In-Line” rating and $14700 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $13900 target in Thursday, September 19 report. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16000 target in Wednesday, May 8 report. Imperial Capital maintained it with “In-Line” rating and $14000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 29.94 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $232.95 billion. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 16.65 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and electric home video license.

