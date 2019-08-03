The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Westchester Capital Management Cut Holding; As Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) Stock Value Declined, Toronto Dominion Bank Has Lowered Its Holding by $440,748

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 469,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 378,902 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.07M, down from 848,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 27/03/2018 – Italia Independent, The Walt Disney Company Sign Eyewear Licensing Deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to lead Fox after Disney deal; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – EXPECTS TO TRANSITION TO FINANCIAL REPORTING UNDER NEW STRUCTURE BY BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch will become chairman and CEO of the remaining parts of Fox, if the proposed Disney-Fox merger occurs. Rupert Murdoch will serve as co-chairman in this scenario

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 90.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank sold 3,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 364 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46,000, down from 3,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $111.74. About 995,138 shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Adj EPS $1.30

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9,503 shares to 71,891 shares, valued at $8.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 7,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,071 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY).

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.88M for 21.82 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 524,759 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $63.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New (Put) by 3,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

