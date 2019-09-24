The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder St James Investment Company Trimmed Holding; Cipher Capital LP Raised Holding in Altra Indl Motion (AIMC) by $1.14 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (AIMC) by 77.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 32,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.20% . The hedge fund held 74,409 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.67 million, up from 41,936 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Altra Indl Motion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.5. About 590,507 shares traded or 20.49% up from the average. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has declined 33.50% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AIMC News: 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BLN; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Company to Be Led by Alta Chairman, CEO Carl Christenson; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 07/03/2018 – FORTIVE CORP SAYS CO OWE ALTRA TERMINATION FEE OF $40 MLN UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Altra Combined Co Expected to Generate Cumulative 5-Yr Free Cash Flows in Excess of $1B; 27/04/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 – Altra Industrial Motion Expects Deal to Double Rev to About $1.8B; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT; 07/03/2018 – ALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO WITH 4 OPERATING COS FROM FORTIVE’S AUTOMATION AND SPECIALTY PLATFORM; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 28,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 222,823 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.12M, down from 251,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $132.46. About 6.12M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Terms of Iger’s Extension in Best Interests of Company, Holders; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Rev $14.55B; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 37,546 shares to 22,133 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 47,279 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,200 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.65 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.66 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

