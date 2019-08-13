The Walt Disney Company (DIS) Holder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Position by $618,603; Arrow Financial Has Trimmed Position in Hunt Jb Transport Services (JBHT) by $416,000

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc (JBHT) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.50% . The institutional investor held 125 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13,000, down from 4,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Hunt Jb Transport Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $98.42. About 696,972 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Intermodal Revenue Per Load Rose 8%; 17/04/2018 – J B HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES INC JBHT.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $129; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q EPS $1.07; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Rev $1.95B; 16/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Transportation and the Wolfe Research

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,573 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 226,036 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10 million, up from 220,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 7.78 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO REORGANIZES BUSINESSES INTO FOUR SEGMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game: Media analyst; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 13/05/2018 – Rapid TV News: Raven’s Home returns to Disney Channel for the summer; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 05/03/2018 – Disney Picks Company Insider James Pitaro to Lead ESPN; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold JBHT shares while 128 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 78.35 million shares or 0.23% less from 78.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 14,868 shares. Vanguard Group invested 0.04% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). 88 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 16,457 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 351 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Nicholas Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested in 31,899 shares. 21,300 are held by Quantitative Mgmt Ltd. City Hldgs Co invested in 0% or 60 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.04% in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Huntington Financial Bank owns 0% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 175 shares. Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) for 19,089 shares. Cambridge reported 0.03% of its portfolio in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 5,816 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership holds 321 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Analysts await J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, down 3.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.47 per share. JBHT’s profit will be $151.61M for 17.33 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advsrs Limited reported 55,196 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.67% stake. Notis reported 0.76% stake. Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 248,158 shares. Comml Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Abner Herrman And Brock Lc has 0.16% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,211 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baupost Ltd Liability Ma reported 399,151 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 2,419 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Orrstown Fincl Service invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv holds 45,139 shares. Seizert Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 4,294 shares. Focused Wealth Mgmt invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership stated it has 1.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).