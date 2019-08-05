The Walt Disney Company (DIS) EPS Estimated At $1.76; Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has Lowered Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Position By $729,168

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 6 after the close.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $1.87 EPS. DIS’s profit would be $3.17B giving it 20.13 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, The Walt Disney Company’s analysts see 9.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.54 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘BLACK PANTHER’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $1.08B; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stake by 63.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt sold 11,048 shares as Occidental Petroleum (OXY)’s stock declined 10.65%. The Wunderlich Capital Managemnt holds 6,412 shares with $424,000 value, down from 17,460 last quarter. Occidental Petroleum now has $38.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.74% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 12.21M shares traded or 15.11% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL CFO CEDRIC BURGHER COMMENTS IN 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ Occidental Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OXY); 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $300 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN 2Q18E

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Intl Inc Ca holds 32,112 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Miller Howard New York owns 1.05 million shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Edgar Lomax Comm Va has 153,153 shares. Monetary Mngmt Gp stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bankshares invested in 14,676 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 268,970 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America reported 0.02% stake. Perigon Wealth Limited Company invested in 206,404 shares or 2.97% of the stock. Southport Ltd Liability holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Incorporated reported 6.02M shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Com stated it has 0.26% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Charles Schwab Inv Advisory invested in 3.13M shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 1.03M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.94M shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. The Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt And Rech Company has invested 0.17% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY).

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Occidental Increases Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Icahn launches proxy fight against Occidental – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston hosts two out of three largest US oil and gas deals of Q2 – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.62 million activity. On Monday, June 10 the insider KLESSE WILLIAM R bought $482,200. Another trade for 37,460 shares valued at $1.80M was bought by Hollub Vicki A.. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650 worth of stock. Brown Oscar K also bought $724,200 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Monday, June 10. $480,900 worth of stock was bought by Backus Marcia E. on Monday, June 10. Another trade for 9,100 shares valued at $437,790 was made by Batchelder Eugene L. on Monday, June 10.

Among 6 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Occidental Petroleum has $72 highest and $5200 lowest target. $66’s average target is 28.96% above currents $51.18 stock price. Occidental Petroleum had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, April 29. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of OXY in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Barclays Capital downgraded the shares of OXY in report on Friday, February 15 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Mizuho.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $255.29 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 15.85 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, May 7. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 7 with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. Imperial Capital downgraded The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Monday, June 17 to “In-Line” rating. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 8.