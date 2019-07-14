The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Valuation Rose While Cadinha & Co Has Lifted Its Position; Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Trimmed Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) as Shares Rose

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 186.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 4,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,077 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786,000, up from 2,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: Exclusive footage from inside Disney’s HQ; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 27/04/2018 – #breakingnews– Disney eyes bankers as it weighs options in Sky bidding war |; 06/04/2018 – DISNEY’S NEWS PLEDGE SHOWS MANDATORY SKY BID NEEDED: POLYGON

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd sold 2,318 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,318 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355,000, down from 4,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $175.45. About 789,956 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 222,116 shares to 115,040 shares, valued at $6.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 13,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,015 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.90 EPS, down 2.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.98 per share. LH’s profit will be $285.65 million for 15.13 P/E if the $2.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.69% EPS growth.

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Editas Medicine Inc by 50,000 shares to 103,579 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,240 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

