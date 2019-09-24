The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stock Rose While Renaissance Group Has Decreased by $6.49 Million Its Stake; Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Market Valuation Rose While Indus Capital Partners Has Upped Its Position

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 18.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 46,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 204,221 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.52M, down from 250,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $132.57. About 4.02M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s $50 billion bid for Fox; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Consumer Products & Interactive Media Rev $1.08B; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 20/04/2018 – Variety: `American Idol’: Idina Menzel to Mentor Disney-Themed Night

Indus Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indus Capital Partners Llc bought 76,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The hedge fund held 611,763 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.76 million, up from 534,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indus Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.24. About 2.74M shares traded. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 13/04/2018 – ITAU KEEPS 3% 2018 GROWTH EST. FOR BRAZIL DESPITE WEAK GDP DATA; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL MAY START RAISING RATES BY 2H 2019: ITAU’S MESQUITA; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 19/03/2018 – COMAFI HIRES SARANITI FOR HEAD OF WHOLESALE BANKING FROM ITAU; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 14/03/2018 – ITAU, XP PRESENTED PROPOSALS TO MITIGATE RISKS: CADE’S MEMBER; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ITAU COLOMBIA AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABL; 08/05/2018 – Bunge hires banks for Brazil IPO, but launch unlikely soon; 12/04/2018 – RICARDO MARINO TO STEP DOWN AS ITAU LATIN AMERICA CEO; 14/05/2018 – ITAU BBA EXITED LTM, AGRO, CZZ, NEXA, GGAL IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.69 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 8,543 shares to 433,415 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) by 1.49 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Huami Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research Inc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 63,562 shares. Hamel holds 0.94% or 15,332 shares in its portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,117 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning invested 0.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Gp Inc holds 27,319 shares. Winslow Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 2.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Renaissance Investment Gru Lc accumulated 1.85% or 35,567 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Co owns 20,010 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. North American Management Corp has invested 2.33% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Roosevelt Gru reported 6,455 shares stake. 131,088 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co.

Indus Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $7.51 billion and $612.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 658,518 shares to 816,949 shares, valued at $3.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 83,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,699 shares, and cut its stake in Qudian Inc.

