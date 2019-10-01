The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Held by Cadinha & Co Llc; Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake Has Boosted by Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 22,417 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 19,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $116.48. About 953,967 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY CAPEX $425M-$475M; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Net $217.8M; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY SHR FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 656.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 46,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 53,560 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.48M, up from 7,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 3.71M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Cue Suggests Company Won’t Buy Netflix, Disney for Video; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today; 06/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive:; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against CEO Iger’s pay package; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Offer Say on Executive Pay, and They Dislike It; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 18/04/2018 – RIVAL OFFER DISCLOSED IN JOINT DISNEY-FOX PROXY FILING; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney Stock Looks Solid for the Next 5 Years – Investorplace.com” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Investorplace.com” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Ride along inside Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) new Skyliner gondolas in Florida (Video) – Triangle Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should Investors Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wallington Asset Ltd Co reported 34,045 shares. Arrowgrass Cap Prns (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 219,644 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership stated it has 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Suvretta Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.12M shares. Forbes J M And Llp owns 125,558 shares. Davidson Kempner Mngmt LP holds 325,000 shares. Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,500 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Hightower Limited reported 622,483 shares. Charles Schwab Investment invested in 7.91M shares. California State Teachers Retirement has 0.87% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3.16M shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust holds 318,642 shares. Motley Fool Asset Lc holds 0.49% or 31,656 shares. Sonata Gp invested in 2,857 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Mengis accumulated 29,192 shares.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64 million and $553.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares to 28,348 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hubbell Inc by 22,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,520 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Darden Restaurants Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “Four Things to Watch When Darden Reports Earnings – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Gives up Early Gains on Trade Fight Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Earnings: DRI Stock Plummets on Sales Miss – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold DRI shares while 176 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 104.72 million shares or 1.99% more from 102.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap World Investors has 0.18% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Associated Banc reported 10,147 shares. Willis Investment Counsel holds 184,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 603 shares. Amp Cap Limited owns 56,090 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 223,967 shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership reported 3,113 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 14,939 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company holds 0.08% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) or 101,101 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv, Florida-based fund reported 25,340 shares. 7,640 are owned by Clearbridge Limited Liability Company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance reported 4,567 shares stake. First Personal Fincl Svcs reported 8 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 5.82M shares.