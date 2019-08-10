The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Parnassus Investments Cut Its Position as Stock Rose; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake Maintained by Polar Securities Inc

Polar Securities Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 104% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc bought 52,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 102,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $426.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $159.12. About 11.43 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 17/04/2018 – ADDING, REPLACING ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED; 23/04/2018 – Valentino’s Candystud Pops Up in Beijing With Alibaba Collaboration; 18/03/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS TO INVEST ADDITIONAL $2 BLN IN LAZADA GROUP; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP 002622.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S BABA.N TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE ON AREAS INCLUDING E-COMMERCE SOLUTIONS; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba files trademark lawsuit against Dubai firm behind ‘Alibabacoin’; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK BOOSTED INTC, BABA, GOOG, LOW, MSFT IN 1Q: 13F

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 0.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 4,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 7.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $789.33 million, down from 7.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mirador Prns Limited Partnership has 1.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,808 shares. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 1.09% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 124,108 shares. Mirae Asset Investments reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). First United Bank Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,880 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 92,126 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.35% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,098 shares. Vigilant Capital Management invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Heritage Investors Management holds 246,848 shares or 1.63% of its portfolio. Advisory Networks invested in 45,367 shares or 0.35% of the stock. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.15% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rnc Cap Lc holds 0.22% or 27,970 shares in its portfolio. 54,758 are owned by Karpas Strategies Lc. Hudson Valley Investment Adv accumulated 45,139 shares. Gw Henssler & Associates Ltd owns 215,183 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.23M shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. by 148,835 shares to 3.73 million shares, valued at $94.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc..