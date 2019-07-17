The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Stake; Bender Robert & Associates Has Decreased Celgene (CELG) Position as Stock Rose

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $144.3. About 5.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 02/04/2018 – TOKYO — Aiming to soothe discontent with interminable waits and pricey tickets while remaining the top theme park destination in Japan, Tokyo Disney Resort is moving to make trips cheaper and less frustrating. The resort’s Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks together drew 30; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid

Bender Robert & Associates decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 22.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates sold 15,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,623 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, down from 68,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $91.53. About 3.70 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 11.31% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 12/03/2018 – Denali Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 11/05/2018 – Celgene Drug Overview 2017-2018 Forecast to 2027 – Sales Will Peak in 2023 at $21.5 Billion Before Declining Severely – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Large Cap Growth Adds Monster Beverage, Exits Celgene; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $204.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,281 shares to 16,369 shares, valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 108 investors sold CELG shares while 441 reduced holdings. 204 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 482.72 million shares or 1.75% less from 491.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Bermuda-based Btg Pactual Global Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 3.91% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). 45,069 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Co stated it has 400 shares. Bp Public Ltd reported 76,000 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Stonebridge Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,132 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 226 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jag Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.18% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Wright Invsts Service has 0.65% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 17,078 shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Advsrs has 0.21% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Asset Management One reported 334,165 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Division, Texas-based fund reported 83,356 shares. Corvex Management Limited Partnership accumulated 27,404 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors, a Michigan-based fund reported 23,394 shares. Pettee Investors Inc stated it has 0.52% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 0.26% or 12,793 shares.

More notable recent Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “BeiGene (BGNE) Regains Full Global Rights to Tislelizumab from Celgene (CELG) – StreetInsider.com” on June 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The 2 Biggest Casualties From the Celgene-Bristol-Myers Merger (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Company News For Jun 25, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,005.70 down -26.01 points – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Innovative Biotech ETFs Soaring – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.45 earnings per share, up 31.72% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.86 per share. CELG’s profit will be $1.73B for 9.34 P/E if the $2.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.28 actual earnings per share reported by Celgene Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.46% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selz Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 172,000 shares. Miller Mgmt LP reported 3,523 shares stake. Sigma Inv Counselors holds 3,625 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 378,286 shares. Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Co has 1.27% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Everett Harris & Ca invested in 3.29% or 1.14M shares. Moreover, Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Walleye Trading Llc owns 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 163,716 shares. Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) accumulated 0.82% or 423,042 shares. Rbf Lc invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 210,070 are held by Howard Management. Smithbridge Asset Management De holds 6,035 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 2,370 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 17,943 shares.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9,910 shares to 346,750 shares, valued at $30.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Data Corp. by 1.23M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,697 shares, and cut its stake in D.R. Horton Inc. (NYSE:DHI).