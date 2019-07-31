The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Its Holding by $9.00 Million as Stock Price Rose; American Economic Planning Group Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $413,910

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 704,726 shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter; 02/04/2018 – Patrick Moorhead: That or potentially Apple’s method of leveraging the press to help negotiate its supply chain contracts; 14/03/2018 – France Targets Apple, Google for ‘Abusive Commercial Practices’; 05/05/2018 – Warren Buffett Applauds Apple’s Share Buybacks — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – APPLE PUBLISHES 2018 PROGRESS REPORT; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader; 19/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: Gov. Rick Snyder makes reappointments to the Michigan Apple Committee; 27/03/2018 – Apple set to update iPad lineup at Chicago education event; 24/05/2018 – Samsung ordered to pay Apple nearly $540m in patent case

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 170.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc bought 81,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 128,810 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30M, up from 47,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 6.36 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 29/03/2018 – After massive ratings, TV’s Roseanne Barr gets call from Trump; 18/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS RIVAL BIDDER OFFERED $34.41/SHR FOR FOX ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 01/05/2018 – Disney says the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW STRUCTURE CONSOLIDATES DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY AND INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO A SINGLE BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – Disney could potentially make more “Avengers” movies following the release of a fourth, so far untitled, film in 2019, according to Disney chief Bob Iger; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 260,989 shares to 6,704 shares, valued at $210,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,448 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Newman Asset Inc holds 3.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 105,433 shares. 77,000 were accumulated by Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur. Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 16,451 shares in its portfolio. Kj Harrison And Ptnrs Incorporated accumulated 3.42% or 51,638 shares. 50,100 were accumulated by Sprucegrove Limited. Diamond Hill Cap stated it has 0.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Long Road Inv Counsel Ltd Llc stated it has 0.7% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Washington Trust has 284,001 shares for 3.22% of their portfolio. Guardian Advisors Lp reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ironsides Asset Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,333 shares. Barometer Capital Management reported 27,600 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Bristol John W Ny invested in 416,259 shares or 2.17% of the stock. Premier Asset Mngmt Lc owns 66,175 shares. Pennsylvania-based Tower Bridge Advisors has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Inv Ltd Co holds 1.92% or 54,407 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Co Dc owns 2.18% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 230,632 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Corp, a Colorado-based fund reported 99,592 shares. 1.95M are owned by Mairs Power. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 23.24 million shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut reported 87,750 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A reported 0.55% stake. Fagan invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Forbes J M And Commerce Llp owns 112,572 shares for 2.68% of their portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank owns 136,118 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 21,000 shares. Windsor Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 5,130 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.29% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,601 shares. Thompson Invest Mngmt Inc has 80,589 shares for 1.71% of their portfolio. Advisors Cap Limited reported 0.24% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 250,624 shares in its portfolio.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) by 165,892 shares to 617,393 shares, valued at $28.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Service Corp. Int’l (NYSE:SCI) by 18,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 683,372 shares, and cut its stake in Abm Industries (NYSE:ABM).