The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position Has Raised by Mason Street Advisors Llc; As Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Shares Declined, Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Boosted Holding

Mason Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc bought 39,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 249,126 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66 million, up from 209,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $257.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $142.94. About 3.51M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Democrat: Somersworth’s Rob Memmolo learns the `Disney way’; 23/05/2018 – Comcast: Any Offer for Fox Would Be at Premium to Value of Current Offer From Disney; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 25/05/2018 – New Star Wars attractions set to open at Disney theme parks in 2019; 09/05/2018 – Disney: Expect a Fight to Keep the Fox Deal — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96M, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.61 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.65% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $15.19. About 783,388 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics 1Q Loss $41.4M; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Atara Bio; 07/05/2018 – #3 Genentech R&D leader Dietmar Berger moves to Atara Bio, heading up off-the-shelf T cell work @BrittanyMeiling; 07/05/2018 – Biotech Industry Veteran Dietmar Berger, M.D., Ph.D., Joins Atara Biotherapeutics as Global Head of Research and Development; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 55,195 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Putnam Investments Lc holds 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 37,810 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability accumulated 10,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group Lc owns 0.06% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 1.31 million shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 184,513 shares. 903,307 were reported by Federated Invsts Inc Pa. Wasatch holds 0.18% or 426,806 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 3.48M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny, a New York-based fund reported 16,187 shares. 19,600 were accumulated by Canada Pension Plan Board. Redmile Gru Limited Liability reported 5.25% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). State Bank Of America De owns 188,359 shares. Highline Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 277,183 shares stake. Manchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,412 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 52,050 shares.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 27,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $6.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $538,736 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) was sold by Haqq Christopher. $57,020 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares were sold by Newell Joe. 2,000 shares were bought by DOBMEIER ERIC, worth $39,000 on Thursday, June 27.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $227,200 activity.

