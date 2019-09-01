The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holder Renaissance Group Has Trimmed Its Holding by $918,525 as Share Price Rose; Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) Shareholder Price Michael F Cut Its Holding by $707,200

Renaissance Group Llc decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc sold 8,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 250,889 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 259,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.06M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Lead ‘New’ Fox If Disney Deal Closes; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 08/03/2018 – IN NON-BINDING VOTE, 52 PERCENT OF DISNEY SHAREHOLDERS REJECT EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOB CHAPEK NAMED CHAIRMAN OF PARKS, EXPERIENCES AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS SEGMENT; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The Incredibles; 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS AND CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPERATIONS COMBINED TO CREATE NEW HUB; 07/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources – The Edge Markets

Price Michael F decreased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price Michael F sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.02% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, down from 56,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price Michael F who had been investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $88.43. About 55,394 shares traded. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) has declined 12.74% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KALU News: 19/04/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Teams with Professional BusinessWomen of California to Empower Female Career Development; 15/05/2018 – Mayors & CEOs for U.S. Housing Investment and Kaiser Permanente to Announce One of the Largest Private Sector Affordable Housing Investments in the U.S; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente, Artist M.I.A, Jim Harris, Headline Inaugural Tulip Next-Gen Blockchain Conference June 7-8, 2018 in San Fran; 24/05/2018 – Kaiser Permanente Researchers Develop New Models for Predicting Suicide Risk; 11/05/2018 – Among the 10 most-utilized standalone plans, the average premium ranges from $20.21 to $83.68 per month, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation; 25/04/2018 – KAISER ALUMINUM CORP – QTRLY VALUE ADDED REVENUE $203 MLN VS $204 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Kaiser Permanente’s (CA) Rev Bond Rating to ‘AA-‘ from ‘A+’ Per New Criteria; 13/05/2018 – Major health care players like, UnitedHealthcare, Aetna and Kaiser Permanente, are increasingly using virtual care or telehealth for primary care appointments and follow-ups; 29/03/2018 – Kaiser Aluminum Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 5-6; 18/05/2018 – Healthcare Leader Kaiser Permanente Joins U.S. Mayors And CEOs To Call For Increased Federal Funding For Affordable Housing

Analysts await Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 39.16% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.43 per share. KALU’s profit will be $31.55M for 11.11 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Kaiser Aluminum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.14% EPS growth.

Price Michael F, which manages about $806.82M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banc Of California Inc. (NYSE:BANC) by 37,500 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $18.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 251,230 shares, and has risen its stake in American Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:AMID).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold KALU shares while 59 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.83 million shares or 4.01% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) for 19,849 shares. First Interstate Retail Bank owns 1,215 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 202,570 are owned by Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. First Trust Advisors Lp stated it has 4,288 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 10,928 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc holds 0.01% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) or 18,373 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). Kbc Gp Nv holds 23,177 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited, a Washington-based fund reported 131,560 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 155,047 shares or 0.1% of the stock. 8,400 are held by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Limited Liability Corp. Gam Holding Ag owns 6,135 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 10,579 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & Company has invested 0% in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU).

More notable recent Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kaiser Aluminum Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Action From Detroit And ICR – Seeking Alpha” published on January 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kaiser Aluminum Appoints Neal E. West Senior Vice President and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer to Succeed Daniel J. Rinkenberger – GlobeNewswire” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Metal Fabrication Industry Near-Term Outlook Looks Grim – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machi E (NYSE:IBM) by 32,662 shares to 177,877 shares, valued at $25.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 14,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,766 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.