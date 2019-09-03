The Unilever Group (UL) Reaches $64.17 52-Week High; Last Week Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) Coverage

Among 11 analysts covering Ctrip.com International (NASDAQ:CTRP), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Ctrip.com International has $48 highest and $3500 lowest target. $44.54’s average target is 41.40% above currents $31.5 stock price. Ctrip.com International had 19 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Benchmark maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, March 5. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, March 5. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, June 25 report. CLSA upgraded the shares of CTRP in report on Tuesday, March 5 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, March 4. Nomura maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Thursday, March 7. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $44 target. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by China Renaissance Securities (US) Inc.. Barclays Capital maintained Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $48 target. See Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $47.5000 Initiates Coverage On

17/07/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Credit Suisse

25/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $41 Maintain

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Barclays New Target: $48.0000 45.0000

07/05/2019 Broker: Ltd. – American Depositary Shares Rating: Mizuho New Target: $35.0000 55.0000

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $36 New Target: $44 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

The stock of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) hit a new 52-week high and has $68.66 target or 7.00% above today’s $64.17 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $168.40 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $68.66 price target is reached, the company will be worth $11.79B more. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $64.17. About 397,476 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: 25 Jobs to Be Created in Norwich with New Milling Facility; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THIS SECURES NEARLY £1 BLN PER YEAR OF CONTINUED SPEND IN UK, INCLUDING A SIGNIFICANT COMMITMENT TO R&D; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever To Start a Share Buy-Back Program of Up to EUR6B in May

The stock decreased 2.72% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $31.5. About 2.49M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP SEES 2Q REV. +12% TO +17%; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 55C, EST. 16C; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 11/04/2018 – CEO of Ctrip Jane Sun meets the First Minister of Scotland; 22/05/2018 – Ctrip.com Sees 2Q Net Revenue Growth at Year-on-Year Rate of Approximately 12%-17%; 08/03/2018 – Ctrip partners with Deutsche Bahn (German Railways); 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Ctrip.com International, Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CTRP) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MCHI, YUMC, EDU, CTRP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTRP, SNPS – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CTRP Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ctrip Group CEO Jane Sun shares the secret to 210x growth with David Rubenstein – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $17.04 billion. The firm operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics. It has a 44.37 P/E ratio. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized tours and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, and buses, as well as car rental services.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast-moving consumer goods market. The company has market cap of $168.40 billion. The firm operates through Personal Care, Foods, Home Care, and Refreshment divisions. It has a 25.39 P/E ratio. The Personal Care segment offers skincare and haircare products, deodorants, and oral care products.