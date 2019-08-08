The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) Share Price Were Volatile While Nbw Capital Cut by $968,880 Its Stake; Eam Investors Has Cut Its Caredx (CDNA) Holding by $2.81 Million as Stock Rose

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc. (CDNA) by 63.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 90,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The institutional investor held 52,675 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, down from 143,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 988,556 shares traded or 6.54% up from the average. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 10/05/2018 – CareDx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 14c; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina

Nbw Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Ultimate Software Group I (ULTI) by 14.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc sold 2,936 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 17,275 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70M, down from 20,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in The Ultimate Software Group I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $0 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTI News: 26/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #4 Company for HR Worldwide by Workforce Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group 1Q Rev $276.8M; 29/05/2018 – Ultimate Announces Schedule of Investor Conferences for June 2018; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer | Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 13/03/2018 – Ultimate Software Brings Mercer l Sirota Employee Engagement Benchmarking to UltiPro Customers; 01/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Group : Mitch Dauerman to Step Down, Focus on Investor Relations, Strategic Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – Ultimate Software Ranked #2 on Best Workplaces in Canada List; 08/05/2018 – Ultimate Software Announces Presentations at American Payroll Association’s 36th Annual Congress; 12/04/2018 – Los Angeles Dodgers Enlists Ultimate Software’s UltiPro to Help Resolve Complex Payroll, HR Challenges; 16/05/2018 – Growing Non-Profit Healthcare Provider Uses UltiPro Perception to Build Trust, Support Employee Success

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $776,100 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 2.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 11 investors sold CDNA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 3.39% more from 34.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.23% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Barclays Public Ltd invested in 0% or 39,430 shares. Next Century Growth Investors Lc accumulated 3.81% or 905,425 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs Incorporated has 61,639 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc invested in 267,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Orbimed Limited owns 827,600 shares. Caprock stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 131,203 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Kornitzer Management Incorporated Ks accumulated 0.14% or 240,120 shares. Ameriprise owns 360,692 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon holds 190,751 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA). Prelude Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in America’s Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 17,397 shares to 32,598 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bandwidth Inc. by 19,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp..

More notable recent CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareDx Profiles AlloSeq Suite of NGS Products at ASHI – GlobeNewswire” on October 02, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces an Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against CareDx, Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Is Investigating Hibbett Sports, Pintec Technology, CareDX, and Ideanomics on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareDx Agrees to Acquire OTTR Complete Transplant Management – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Implied Analyst 12-Month Target For FYC – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold ULTI shares while 110 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 26.76 million shares or 15.70% less from 31.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 105 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. 636 are held by Cidel Asset Management. Shelton Cap Mngmt invested in 662 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Water Island Cap Llc stated it has 3.95% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Raymond James Service Advisors reported 0% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Gsa Capital Ltd Liability Partnership has 4,529 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass National Bank Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 1,131 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI). Barbara Oil Co reported 3,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory Inc owns 112,344 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1,157 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0.01% or 11,598 shares. Stephens Inv Management Group Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 170,845 shares. State Street holds 737,636 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested in 0.03% or 134,025 shares.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $365.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 46,800 shares to 407,943 shares, valued at $6.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,634 shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Aug 07, 2019 – Washington Capital Management Inc Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Newmont Goldcorp Corp, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, Mylan NV, Goldcorp Inc – GuruFocus.com” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ceridian Has Issues With Revenue Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Ultimate Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ultimate Software (ULTI) Merger Class Action Lawsuit: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Filing of Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against the Ultimate Software Group, Inc. Concerning Its Proposed Merger With Hellman & Friedman â€“ ULTI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 15, 2019.