The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder United Capital Financial Advisers Has Lowered Holding; As Honeywell International (HON) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Bbva Compass Bancshares Has Decreased Holding by $356,448

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc (HON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc sold 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,451 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 83,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc who had been investing in Honeywell International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $175.1. About 574,419 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 11/04/2018 – Honeywell UOP, TechnipFMC Seeks to Add Motiva to $31 Billion in Active Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 01/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Honeywell 1Q Earnings Headlines; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chem Chooses Honeywell Technology to Produce On-purpose Propylene; 29/05/2018 – IAI, HONEYWELL TO DEVELOP GPS ANTI-JAM NAVIGATION SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER THE 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT ARE REQUIRED TO BE REPAID NO LATER THAN APRIL 26, 2019; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Unit on Track to Spin Into Standalone, Publicly Traded Company by End 3Q; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell CEO Proves Loeb Wrong as Aerospace Boosts Profits; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE – TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL FOR OPTICAL COMMUNICATION DATALINKS PRODUCTS

United Capital Financial Advisers Llc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc sold 7,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,907 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, down from 43,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers Llc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $152.9. About 353,850 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 16/04/2018 – Sen. Smith: Sen. Tina Smith Takes Stand for Minnesota Travelers Abandoned in Mexico by Sun Country Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 16/03/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Travelers CEO’s compensation withdrawn; 14/03/2018 – MAY: WILL USE EXISTING POWERS TO MONITOR TRAVELERS TO U.K; 17/04/2018 – IATA REPORTS ABOUT 4B ’17 AIR TRAVELERS, SEES 3.8B MORE BY 2036; 07/05/2018 – InsureMyTrip: Hawaii Volcano Eruption and Insurance Policy For Travelers; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – OLD MUTUAL PLC NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST

Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc, which manages about $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 14,746 shares to 18,536 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Scotts Miracle (NYSE:SMG) by 4,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.97% or 21,094 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.23% or 4.90M shares. Foothills Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 15,009 shares. Private Asset accumulated 2,990 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Alethea Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.51% stake. B & T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tirschwell & Loewy Inc holds 3.36% or 154,434 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc accumulated 6,032 shares. Bartlett Lc has 0.06% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.02% stake. Hightower Ltd Liability reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 2.56% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 360,900 shares. 5,910 are owned by Opus Group Incorporated Llc. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Pa holds 153,404 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Lourd Lc has invested 0.02% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, down 1.89% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.12 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.51B for 21.05 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.92 actual earnings per share reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. Deily Linnet F had sold 4,234 shares worth $629,808 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.46 earnings per share, up 35.91% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.81 per share. TRV’s profit will be $642.72M for 15.54 P/E if the $2.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.07% negative EPS growth.