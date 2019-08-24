The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $502,379 as Market Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Share Value Declined While Violich Capital Management Lifted by $423,550 Its Stake

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 43.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 9,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 32,519 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 22,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Schlumberger Ltd. ‘AA-‘ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The hedge fund held 915,806 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.61M, up from 912,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $144.73. About 1.36 million shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 02/05/2018 – Club Med’s New SUNsational Sale Provides Travelers With Discounted Rates, Air Credit, Room Upgrades, And Kids Under Four Stay F; 19/03/2018 – Unisys to Help the Department of Home Affairs Secure Australia’s Borders and Facilitate Flow of Legitimate Travelers Using Unis; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 07/05/2018 – Travelers paid airlines a record $4.6 billion last year to check their luggage; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC – AT QUARTER-END, BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $85.03 & ADJ BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $84.54; 12/04/2018 – Study: Pycnogenol® Reduces Leg Swelling and Jet Lag for Travelers; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 09/04/2018 – Old Mutual Says Travelers Companies Has Withdrawn Claim to Remedies

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 2.11M shares to 22,115 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Imperial Brands Plc (Adr) by 53,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.28 million shares, and cut its stake in Orkla As (Adr) (ORKLY).