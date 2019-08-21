The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $1.03 Million as Stock Rose; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Shares Declined, Holder Venor Capital Management LP Has Cut by $8.44 Million Its Holding

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp sold 191,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.98. About 535,517 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33, EST. 65C (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ASPIRE DEFENCE FINANCE PLC – HAS ALSO MADE PAYMENTS TO JUNIOR CAPITAL TODAY FOLLOWING APPROVAL FROM AMBAC ASSURANCE UK LIMITED AND ASSURED GUARANTY; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Issues Statement in Response to Critique by Greenlight Capital; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY FILED AN ADVERSARY COMPLAINT VS PUERTO RICO; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 26/03/2018 – Hartford pushes deal for Connecticut to pay city’s debt

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $147.07. About 638,900 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – CLAIM IN RELATION TO PRE-EXISTING PLC HEAD OFFICE LEGACY ITEMS RELATING TO PREVIOUSLY DISPOSED OF US ASSETS; 17/04/2018 – Denihan to Celebrate National Business Travelers Day on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net $669M; 16/04/2018 – Travelers Introduces New Workers Compensation Tools for Better Claim Experience; 02/05/2018 – TripAdvisor reveals 2018 Travelers’ Choice awards for Vacation Rentals winners; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hu

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 192,600 are owned by Swiss Commercial Bank. California Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 393,722 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability holds 0.33% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 62,697 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Alyeska Grp LP has invested 0.07% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 18,680 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group invested in 0.1% or 2.35M shares. Aviance Prtnrs Llc reported 31,644 shares. 8,994 are owned by Raymond James Fincl Advsrs. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity has 0.1% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Assetmark Inc owns 77 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 12,385 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Management Grp holds 0.02% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) or 235,800 shares. Prelude Cap Ltd holds 0% or 856 shares.