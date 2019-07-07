The Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Cut Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position Has Boosted by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc

Auxier Asset Management decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management sold 7,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,261 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 69,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 581,116 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 07/03/2018 – New York’s Heavy, Wet Snow Snarls Commuters, Travelers Alike; 25/05/2018 – Record Number of Summer Travelers Will Find Hot Deals and Cool Treats at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL – NOTES THAT TRAVELERS COMPANIES, INC. AND ST. PAUL FIRE AND MARINE INSURANCE COMPANY HAVE LODGED A CLAIM IN UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 02/05/2018 – Travelers Sponsors Construction Safety Week 2018 to Encourage Safe Workplace Practices; 14/05/2018 – Cancun Remains Popular, Puerto Rico Begins Recovery Among American Travelers This Summer, Despite Recent Travel Advisory And Hurricane Setbacks; 26/04/2018 – Rep. Bonamici: Bonamici Strengthens Consumer Protections for Air Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 06/03/2018 – IN FIRST WEEKS OF TRAVEL BAN, ABOUT 100 WAIVERS GRANTED TO TRAVELERS FROM AFFECTED COUNTRIES -STATE DEPT; 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 110,189 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 101,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family Management reported 1.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Walter & Keenan Consulting Mi Adv invested in 3.1% or 50,413 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Incorporated owns 5,772 shares. 21,075 were reported by Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated Inc. Liberty Cap Management invested in 0.5% or 7,023 shares. First Bancorporation Tru holds 1.79% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,743 shares. Mai Cap Mngmt reported 182,237 shares. Towercrest Mgmt invested in 0.22% or 5,495 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Limited holds 1.41% or 15,384 shares in its portfolio. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 3.83% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 41,911 shares. Montgomery Investment Management invested 1.82% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 4.92M are owned by California State Teachers Retirement. America First Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Apriem Advsrs holds 2,707 shares. Birinyi Associates Incorporated invested in 0.57% or 9,450 shares.

Cobblestone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 16,616 shares to 16,848 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,040 shares, and cut its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Janssen Tremfya for psoriatic arthritis meets primary endpoints – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy Right Now – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Biopharma Stocks to Buy for Income – Investorplace.com” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why I Like The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Travelers Announces the Start of the 2019 Travelers Championship – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Koninklijke Philips NV (PHG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “KBW Downgrades Travelers Companies On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: June 06, 2019.