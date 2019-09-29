The Travelers Companies (TRV) Holder Bradley Foster & Sargent Cut Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Aes (AES) Stock Value Declined, Hennessy Advisors Upped Stake

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 39,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.46M, up from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 3.89 million shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES SIGNED RESTRUCTURING AGREEMENT WITH ALTO MAIPO PROJECT; 22/03/2018 – AES RATING OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures; 30/05/2018 – Siemens, AES Venture to Supply Batteries to Utility (Correct); 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 17/05/2018 – AES TO BB+ FROM BB BY FITCH, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 24/05/2018 – TONIX PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDING CORP – MAJORITY OF AES WERE MILD AND TRANSIENT, AND NONE LED TO PK STUDY DISCONTINUATION; 20/03/2018 – AES Closes $1B Sale of Masinloc, Uses All Proceeds to Reduce Parent Debt; 12/04/2018 – Exclusive – AES taps banks for $1bn Latam IPP refi; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AES’ Ba2 CFR; CHANGES RATING OUTLOOK TO

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 5.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc sold 2,338 shares as the company's stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 37,036 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.54 million, down from 39,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in The Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $38.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38,063 shares to 58,637 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:AXL) by 90,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 897,500 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold AES shares while 147 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 606.15 million shares or 0.80% more from 601.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Invest owns 11,494 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank stated it has 389,967 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ironwood Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,875 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.02% stake. Cap Sarl holds 1.19% or 508,853 shares in its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.01% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) for 10.16M shares. Cooperman Leon G accumulated 0% or 900 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 863 shares. Huntington Financial Bank reported 0% stake. The Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.08% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Suntrust Banks Incorporated invested in 51,527 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 2.76M shares. Gam Ag accumulated 34,829 shares. Macroview Invest invested in 0.01% or 173 shares.

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 EPS, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.11 million for 15.61 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual EPS reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

