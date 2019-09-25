The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Since The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:UVE) are part of the Property & Casualty Insurance industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 29 1.11 N/A 3.29 7.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of The Travelers Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 22.7% 6.7%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. is 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.95. From a competition point of view, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.99 beta which is 1.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -1.77% for The Travelers Companies Inc. with consensus price target of $144.25.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.3% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 7.7% of Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. -5.7% -14.18% -17.19% -34.31% -43.89% -34.57%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance while Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. has -34.57% weaker performance.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats Universal Insurance Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company primarily underwrites homeownersÂ’ insurance products; and offers reinsurance intermediary services. It offers its products through a network of independent agents. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. also operates Universal Direct, a direct-to-consumer online platform, which enables homeowners to directly purchase, pay for, and bind homeownersÂ’ policies. The company was formerly known as Universal Heights, Inc. and changed its name to Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. in January 2001. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.