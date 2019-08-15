The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Selective Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) compete against each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 141 1.22 N/A 10.02 14.63 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 70 1.74 N/A 3.70 20.31

Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Selective Insurance Group Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Travelers Companies Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Selective Insurance Group Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides The Travelers Companies Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 12.4% 2.8%

Volatility and Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Selective Insurance Group Inc.’s beta is 0.85 which is 15.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Selective Insurance Group Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Selective Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of The Travelers Companies Inc. is $147, with potential upside of 1.39%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares and 80.4% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2% of Selective Insurance Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Selective Insurance Group Inc. -0.16% -0.66% 5.81% 25.48% 27.57% 23.4%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Selective Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Selective Insurance Group Inc. beats The Travelers Companies Inc.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The companyÂ’s products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insuredÂ’s real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insuredÂ’s negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance, which covers property losses. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.