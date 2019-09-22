The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Both The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 145 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.83 N/A 6.78 14.56

Table 1 highlights The Travelers Companies Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Safety Insurance Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to The Travelers Companies Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. The Travelers Companies Inc. is presently more expensive than Safety Insurance Group Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s 0.61 beta is the reason why it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$144.25 is The Travelers Companies Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -1.39%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The Travelers Companies Inc. and Safety Insurance Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 83.1% and 84.5%. About 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Safety Insurance Group Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.