The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN)

We are contrasting The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 135 1.31 N/A 9.85 14.88 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 39 1.43 N/A 0.72 53.85

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. The Travelers Companies Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Horace Mann Educators Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.4% 2.5% Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0.00% 12.3% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered The Travelers Companies Inc. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Horace Mann Educators Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a -1.57% downside potential and a consensus target price of $151.67. Competitively the average target price of Horace Mann Educators Corporation is $46, which is potential 9.26% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Horace Mann Educators Corporation seems more appealing than The Travelers Companies Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both The Travelers Companies Inc. and Horace Mann Educators Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 82.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.2% are Horace Mann Educators Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. 3.53% 7.11% 14.43% 11.82% 12.71% 22.35% Horace Mann Educators Corporation -1.69% 6.88% 0.49% -4.2% -8.9% 4.11%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Horace Mann Educators Corporation

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity Products, Life Insurance, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified annuities; and life insurance products. The company markets its products through its sales force of full-time agents and independent agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.