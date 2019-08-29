The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Conifer Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 143 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Conifer Holdings Inc. 4 0.35 N/A -1.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates The Travelers Companies Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows The Travelers Companies Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Conifer Holdings Inc. 0.00% -22.3% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.95 beta. From a competition point of view, Conifer Holdings Inc. has a 1.48 beta which is 48.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for The Travelers Companies Inc. and Conifer Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Conifer Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s average target price is $144.25, while its potential downside is -1.45%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.8% of Conifer Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.3% of Conifer Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Conifer Holdings Inc. -0.02% -18.75% -31.09% -36.02% -43.38% -7.14%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc. has 22.44% stronger performance while Conifer Holdings Inc. has -7.14% weaker performance.

Summary

The Travelers Companies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Conifer Holdings Inc.

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. It underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. The company serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which include restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. It also offers specialty homeowners' insurance products, including dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage, such as hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. The company markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 6,300 independent agents, such as general agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan with additional office facilities in Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.