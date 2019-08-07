The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Travelers Companies Inc. 140 1.23 N/A 10.02 14.63 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 94 2.68 N/A 6.14 17.48

In table 1 we can see The Travelers Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than The Travelers Companies Inc. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. The Travelers Companies Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Travelers Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.2% 2.5% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Risk and Volatility

The Travelers Companies Inc. has a 0.95 beta, while its volatility is 5.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s beta is 0.67 which is 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown The Travelers Companies Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score The Travelers Companies Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

The Travelers Companies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 0.71% and an $147 average target price. Cincinnati Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $115 average target price and a 7.18% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cincinnati Financial Corporation looks more robust than The Travelers Companies Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 83.1% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of The Travelers Companies Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) The Travelers Companies Inc. -1.5% -3.17% 2.47% 16.48% 11.84% 22.44% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year The Travelers Companies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats The Travelers Companies Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.